Budget Minister, Stakeholders Seek Inclusive, Robust National Statistical System

“It is our collective endeavour to ensure that the new NSDS not only addresses the strategic issues of the past five years but also anticipates and adapts to the evolving statistical landscape.” “I look forward to witnessing the transformative impact of the NSDS Phase III on our statistical system and its vital role in Nigeria’s development, ” he said.

He said the new strategy must be inclusive, catering to the needs of all segments of the society, leaving no one behind. “Hence the importance of the quality of the output, soundness of the methodology and processes, and the robustness of our data sources, cannot be understated, they are extremely vital, and due attention must be paid to it.”

“The continuous training and re-training of personnel of the statistical system, as well as opportunities for exposure and exchanges and interactions with colleagues from other statistical systems is not only desirable but should be an essential element to strategy.

”I believe if we imbibe these five principles in making our contributions toward the drafting of the new NSDS, we will be doing a great service to the development of the statistical system, and to our nation.”

“This is why it is really important to not just think at the federal level but think about the states and how this can really become an inclusive and integrated national statistical system based on data.”“A unified platform in which all the different data producers can feed in data, where different users can access the data, of course,while observing the privacy of any respondents. ”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAILYPOSTNGR: Stakeholders task INEC on credible Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi guber pollsStakeholders have tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the November 11 Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi governorship elections are free, fair and credible. They said this at a stakeholders meeting convened by the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room in Abuja on the forthcoming election. Speaking at the event, Sen.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Naira depreciation’ll affect volume of imports — StakeholdersA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: A’Ibom communities seek N10bn compensation over destruction of propertyThe Nation Newspaper A'Ibom communities seek N10bn compensation over destruction of property

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Reps seek justice for slain female Corps memberThe Nation Newspaper Reps seek justice for slain female Corps member

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Kenya’s Mau Mau Veterans Seek Royal Redress From Charles IIIBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Electricity: Operators seek cost-reflective tariff as subsidies hit N3.34trnStakeholders and operators of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, NESI, have urged the Federal Government to allow a cost-reflective tariff in the sector to improve liquidity across the chain.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕