Bubu Ogisi, Fashion ‘Harbinger’ With African Tales

One of Nigeria’s foremost designers, Ogisi, may have featured in Vogue and partnered with Victoria’s Secret, but she remains resolutely driven by her exploration of African stories and traditional materials.

“Everything I create is always either assembled there or I bring all the magical elements or ingredients for the soup that I created between Nigeria and Kenya,” she said.Models wearing clothes designed by Nigerian fashion designer, Bubu Ogisi, walk down the runway during her fashion show, Shadows, in Lagos on October 29, 2023. (Photo by Benson Ibeabuchi / AFP)Nigerian fashion designer Bubu Ogisi (C) is seen backstage during her fashion show, Shadows, in Lagos on October 29, 2023.

In a logistical problem faced by many businesses in Lagos, where the power grid is unreliable, the show went without air conditioning until late because there was not enough fuel for the generator. “For me, what Bubu represents in a global, not just an African perspective, is the need for us to understand that craftsmanship is at the very heart of fashion,” Omoyemi Akerele, Lagos Fashion Week founder, told AFP.

