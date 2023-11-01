BSUTH to destroy N100m expired drugs at Muhammadu Buhari Mother and Child Hospital

The Chief Medical Director said with full commencement, services such as IVF, out patients, health insurance, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology as well as mild surgery would be offered to the people at a rate that could be afforded by the common man. He said treatment for children under the age of five would be free.

