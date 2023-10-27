BSUTH takes over Muhammadu Buhari hospital in Makurdi

BSUTH Chief Medical Director Dr Stephen Hwande made the announcement during an interactive session with journalists in Makurdi on Friday, where he noted that the objective was to make the hospital, which will commence services on November 1, the hub of qualitative healthcare delivery in the state. He noted that the health professionals available at the hospital are up to the task and have first-class knowledge and world-class equipment to provide the best services in the state.

Dr Hwande said the BSUTH takeover of the hospital has become necessary to ensure that people do not need to travel out to seek medical attention elsewhere. He disclosed that from March next year, the Muhammadu Buhari Mother and Child Hospital will commence IVF services and treatment of infertility cases.

Read more:

DailyPostNGR »

Senate Seeks Upgrade Of Buhari Airport In MaiduguriHe, therefore, stressed the urgent need to upgrade the Muhammadu Buhari Airport to an internationally operated airport in the North East with matching Read more ⮕

Nigerian Govt Forced Us Into Nigeria Air — Ethiopian Airlines The Group Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines, Mesfin Tasew, has accused the immediate past administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari of Read more ⮕

Supreme Court judgement: ‘I and majority of Nigerians are relieved’Former President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the Supreme Court judgement which upheld the election of President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential poll. Read more ⮕

Feb 25 Poll: Supreme Court Verdict Reaffirmation Of Nigerians' Will — BuhariFormer President Muhammadu Buhari has said the decision to dismiss the appeals by presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Read more ⮕

Tinubu’s victory at Supreme Court a welcome relief for NigeriansFormer President Muhammadu Buhari has described the victory of Bola Tinubu at the Supreme Court as a welcome relief for not just him but the majority of Nigerians. Read more ⮕

“Nigeria deserves a break” – Buhari reacts to Supreme Court’s judgementFormer President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the Supreme Court’s verdict on the 2023 presidential election. Read more ⮕