British envoy: Nigeria becoming regional, global powerhouse

“The UK stands ready to support in the spirit of mutual respect. The UK stands ready to stand up on our partnerships across a range of areas and I wish you and your government all best wishes and goodwill in your work ahead.

“I admire your leadership of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS, your strong voice on democracy and your G-20 international engagement, all of which are thrust Nigeria back onto the international stage.

He applauded Tinubu’s initiatives to enhance economic stability and steer the country towards a more prosperous growth trajectory.The World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri, stated that the bank has committed over $11 billion in the past three years for government at both the federal and the sub-national levels.

The World Bank official: “I hope that through what we’ve been able to do that we will be able to continue supporting you, as you realize this enormously important task.“Although we are at the World Bank, we’re a development organisation and over the last three and a half, four years that I’ve been here, our board has committed over $11 billion in financing for the government, and our financing is meant to grow government at both the federal and at the sub national levels.

“Financing is only part of the solution. It’s really the ideas and the vision. So, you have my commitment. I and the team, the entire World Bank across the globe, we’re here to support you on that. Chaudhuri commended President Tinubu’s bold steps since assumption of office to chart a new course for Nigeria to provide the renewed hope agenda that he promised the citizens.The three-day retreat began with the administrative processes for the delivery of government policies, plans and projects.

