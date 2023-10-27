British Airways Brings Afrobeats To Flyers Through Partnership With DJ Cuppy

Cuppy That? British Airways (BA) is bringing Nigerian-born musician Florence Otedola, known popularly as DJ Cuppy's Afrobeats, to flyers, with an exclusive playlist available onboard from November 1, 2023.

The Disk Jockey (DJ) whose skills have taken her to over 30 countries across the globe, has curated her top tracks for the airline’s inflight entertainment system. Customers across British Airways’ entire long-haul network will be able to enjoy tracks including “Jollof On The Jet” and “Feel Good”, blending spicy African beats with hip hop and reggae.

British Airways’ Chief Customer Officer, Calum Laming, said: “Enjoying the latest music, films and boxsets is one of the things our customers most look forward to when they fly with us, so we’re really pleased to partner with Cuppy and bring more exclusive mixes to flyers’ fingertips. This year we’ve doubled the entertainment content available on board and music lovers can settle in and enjoy curated playlists and popular podcasts from every genre. headtopics.com

