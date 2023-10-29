Brighton Vs. Fulham: De Zerbi To Go For First Victory In 3 Games

On the back of a thunderous 2-0 victory against Dutch heavyweights Ajax, Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton will hunt for their first Premier League victory in three games as they lock horns with Fulham at home.

Goals from Joao Pedro and Ansu Fati on either side of half-time ensured that the Seagulls emerged victorious in Europe. De Zerbi will now be vying to get his side’s Premier League run back on track as Brighton has shown signs of struggles of late. With numerous injuries shrouding their campaign, the Seagulls could return to form with a victory and in the process swap positions with Newcastle United who are in sixth place.

Fulham faced current Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur on Monday and multiple errors from centre-back Calvin Bassey saw Spurs take three full points from the fixture. As a result, Fulham is still placed in the 13th position on the table, and have as they’ll look to avoid another defeat against Brighton. headtopics.com

Marco Silva’s men have picked up two defeats and two wins in their last five games and the Cottagers would want to sting Brighton with another three points and climb up in the Premier League.Brighton’s treatment room is currently full of injuries after the Seagulls saw Danny Welbeck and Solly March pick up fresh injuries against Manchester City.

The duo joined Tariq Lamptey, Jakub Moder, Julio Enciso, and Pervis Estupinan who are all nursing injuries and will be unavailable for selection on Sunday.Ansu Fati has looked superb since his arrival from Barcelona and the Spanish prodigy would be vying to get on the scoresheet once again against Fulham. headtopics.com

Fulham hadg several injury concerns before their outing against Brighton with Adama Traore, Kenny Tete, Issa Diop, and Tosin Adarabioyo all ruled out due to their respective injuries.

