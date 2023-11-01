Bricklayer gets 2 life sentences for defiling 13-year-old girl

Soladoye said that the defendant, by his audacious sexual recklessness, was not fit to be in the community of civilised people and should be locked away for life.She said that the survivor’s witness was also corroborated with other prosecution witnesses.

“The witness said when she got to the place, she did not meet her sister but saw the defendant who pushed her on the mat and sodomised her. ” To the mind of this court, the prosecution witnesses were truthful in their testimonies and their evidences were corroborated.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state counsel, Ms Abimbola Abolade prevented three witnesses during trial while the convict testified as sole witness. An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court on Wednesday sentenced a bricklayer, Gabriel Awaye to two life sentences for defiling a 13-year-old girl in his room. Delivering judgment, Justice Abiola Soladoye, held that the prosecution proved the ingredients of the two counts charge of defilement and sexual assault against Awaye Soladoye said that the…

Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, says the Commission is ready to partner with Port Harcourt Club, to boost social activities in the Rivers State.

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and minister of justices, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) as well as the Attorneys -General the states have been cautioned to ensure the inmates whose fines are to be paid are well assessed and ascertain that that their lists actually have the option to pay fines in the judgments convicting them.…A sample of forty-three percent of Imo State citizens have said they would not participate in the forthcoming November 11th governorship election in the state.

