Bricklayer bags life imprisonment for defiling 13-year-old girl

In her judgment, Justice Soladoye, said the prosecution proved the ingredients of the two-count charge of defilement and sexual assault against the defendant. “The prosecution witness one (the survivor) testified before this court that she was at her grandmother’s place when her friend, Rofiat told her that her sister sent for her.
“The evidence of the defendant is laced with lies as he tried to detach himself from the offence by saying the mother of the survivor tried to have sexual relationship with him. To the mind of this court, the prosecution witnesses were truthful in their testimonies and their evidence were corroborated.”“The survivor identified the defendant as the man who defiled her while she was 13 years old. The defendant is hereby found guilty and is sentenced to life imprisonment on each of the two-counts.
• IOCs, independent oil producers worry over commercial, data security • Crude oil edges slightly higher amid Middle East tensions Operators in the oil sector expressed concerns over commercial and contract issues as Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) in Abuja, yesterday, moved to enforce mandatory supply of crude to local refineries.
The Federal Government on Wednesday said it had perfected plans to close a section of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State for five weeks comprehensive repairs. A statement by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs Olukorede Kesha, said the repairs would start from Monday, November 6, 2023. “In view of the above,…
Nigeria Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕
Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕
Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕
Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕