BRI: A Path Towards Common Development And A Blueprint For China-Nigeria Cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony of the forum and delivered a keynote speech. President Xi noted that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) injects new impetus into the global economy, creates new opportunities for global development, and builds a new platform for international economic cooperation.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the BRI proposed by President Xi. Over the past decade, thanks to the combined efforts of all parties, cooperation under the BRI framework has expanded beyond the borders of China to become an international effort. It has evolved from ideas into actions, from a vision into reality, and from a general framework into concrete projects.

Vice President Shettima congratulated China on successfully hosting the third BRF. He noted that Nigeria and China are good friends who have shared weal and woe and supported each other in times of difficulties. China has always treated Nigeria and other African countries with respect and as equals; it has never bossed them around, and has done its best to support the African people in seeking independence and development. headtopics.com

During his stay in Beijing, Vice President Shettima has witnessed the signing of MOU between the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure and three Chinese partners for new projects valued at $2 billion, as well as letters of intent between the Chinese and Nigerian partners for new projects and investments worth $4 billion.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1971 and strategic partnership in 2005, the all-round, wide-range and high-quality bilateral cooperation between China and Nigeria has been a pace-setter for China-Africa cooperation. In 2018, Nigeria signed the Belt and Road cooperation agreement with China. From then on, with the joint efforts of both sides, Nigeria has become China’s biggest contractor market, second largest trading partner and major investment destination in Africa. headtopics.com

