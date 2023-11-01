BREAKING: Youth Leader Dragged to Court Over Attack on Rivers Speaker’s Residence

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that the youth leader and some other youths were arrested over an attack on the residence of the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, on Tuesday.Recall that on Monday, Fubara stormed the assembly complex with his loyalists to prevent the lawmakers from carrying out their plan.JUST IN: Fani-Kayode asks FG to depot Islamic cleric who referred to NAF as ‘Muslim Air Force’Tinubu’s govt budgets N5 billion for presidential yacht, N5.

