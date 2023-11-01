HEAD TOPICS

BREAKING: Youth Leader Arraigned Over Attack On Rivers Speaker’s Residence

CHANNELSTV

The youths were arrested and arraigned over attack on the residence of the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, on Tuesday.

