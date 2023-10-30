BREAKING: Tinubu reacts to calls for Gbajabiamila’s sack over sale of appointments

President Bola Tinubu has reacted to calls for the sack of his chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, over the alleged sale of appointments to the highest bidder.

Speaking before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Monday, Tinubu expressed unreserved faith in Gbajabiamila.The president spoke to issues he observed and had not been comfortable with, including unauthorized persons gaining access into the Council Chambers of the State House.

"First of all, let me reiterate to all of you the fact that a lot of stories are going around about what is happening. I've told everyone in this country that I can make mistakes, they're bound to air them out and correct them," Tinubu said.

“Perfection is that of God Almighty. I have absolute confidence in the integrity of my Chief of Staff. All campaigns of calumny and insinuations should stop, the buck stops here. “If I make a mistake I’m ready to own up to it and we’re all joining hands to fight corruption and we want to enforce the law along with you.”

Meanwhile, the Council gave a minute of silence for a former member of FEC and one-time Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Alhaji Adamu Fika, who died last week at the age of 90 years. The Council is in progress with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume; Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan; Chief of Staff to the President, Honourable Gbajabiamila; National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; and virtually all the ministers, in attendance.

