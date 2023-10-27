BREAKING: Tinubu has Ordered that Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa Elections be Free and Fair

President Bola Tinubu has ordered that the off-cycle gubernatorial elections in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states on November 11 must be free, fair, and credible.Ribadu made the disclosure at a meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) in Abuja on Friday. The meeting was attended by Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The NSA assured the INEC chairman that the security agencies are prepared for the polls and will work hard to meet the security requirements. “We just have just two weeks to the election. Already, a lot of work has gone into preparation. The security interaction is also ongoing,” Ribadu said.

“We want to assure you that we are working on that, fully ready and fully prepared. Nothing is as important as a free and fair election in a democracy. That we can assure you, this government is ready to provide that.”“This is going to be the first election that is going to be under his watch. He said that we should take this message to INEC and to Nigerians that he is going to be very much available to support you to make sure Nigeria will have free and fair elections,” he said. headtopics.com

“He also said we should tell everyone including the politicians, there is nothing more important than to have a free and fair election if we want this country to move forward. “We want to give assurance to Nigerians that this election will be even better than what we have had in the past. This election is going to be free and fair.

“This election will be without interference. This election is going to be without violence. This election is going to be credible.””I do not owe them any explanation” – PDP governor speaks on visit to congratulate Tinubu headtopics.com

