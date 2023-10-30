BREAKING: “The battle has just Begun” – PDP Chairman Reacts to Party’s Loss at Supreme Court

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed to fight for the emancipation of Nigeria, saying that the battle has already begun.

Acting National Chairman of the party, Umar Damagum, made the declaration on Monday at a world press conference organised for Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate in the last election. Damagum said that the party was disappointed with the outcome of the election but that it was not deterred.

“We know what happened underground,” he said. “People are not jubilating because of the situation we have found ourselves in the country.” He called on journalists to report accurately what the former vice president would say at the press conference. headtopics.com

“We want Nigerians to know our position,” he said. “The battle will start from today. We are resolute. All PDP members should not be deterred.”Police block road to Rivers Assembly as lawmakers sign Gov Fubara’s impeachment notice

