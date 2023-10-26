BREAKING: Supreme Court Rejects Atiku’s Application to File Fresh Evidence Against Tinubu [VIDEO]

The Supreme Court has rejected an application by Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to file fresh evidence in his petition challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25 presidential election.

Justice John Okoro, who led a seven-member panel of the court, held that the application violated the provisions of the Electoral Act, which prohibits the amendment of an election petition after 21 days.

Atiku had asked the court to admit evidence obtained from the academic records of Tinubu from the Chicago State University.

