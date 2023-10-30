BREAKING: Rivers State Assembly Leader, Edison Ehie removed as Plot to Impeach Fubara thickens

The House Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon.

Edison Ehie, was removed from his position on Sunday, just hours after rumors of an impending impeachment procedure against the state Governor, Sim Fubara, began to circulate.Recall that on Sunday night, a fire broke out at the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex. The Inferno was quickly extinguished by firefighters, but the cause of the blaze is still not ascertained.

