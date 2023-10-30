BREAKING: Renewed Clash Between Cross River and Benue States Leaves 20 Dead

At least 20 people have been killed in a renewed clash between the Yache-Ijiegu community in Yala LGA of Cross River State and Tiv settlers from Benue State.

The clash, which began on Thursday, is the latest in a series of violent disputes between the two communities over land ownership. Women and children are said to be among the dead, and many more have been injured. Houses on both sides of the border have also been set ablaze.

The conflict began two months ago when the Tiv settlers reportedly refused to continue paying royalties for their stay on Yache land. The Tiv settlers claim they are being extorted and have nowhere else to go, having settled in the area for over 100 years.He said, “We can’t fold our arms and watch them continue to exterminate our people. We have to defend ourselves. They usually hide in the bushes to launch attacks. This is also our land. headtopics.com

“My father and his own father lived in this community for over 100 years. And I have lived here for over 50 years.“We are indigenes of Cross River State, not Benue State. Despite this, we had succumbed to obeying their demands to pay royalties on lands and houses.”

Yache youth leader Augustine Odey blamed the governments of both states for failing to address the crisis. He also alleged that the military has been complicit in the violence, claiming that soldiers have been seen accompanying Tiv attackers. headtopics.com

A commander of the security team, who gave his name as Lt. Alex, has denied these allegations, saying that the military has tried to maintain peace in the area. He said that the Yache boys have been the ones to initiate most of the violence.

