BREAKING: Protesters storm Supreme Court as judges deliver judgement [PHOTOS]

Protesters are currently around the Supreme Court, venue for the final verdict on the 2023 presidential election.

The apex court had fixed today, Thursday October 26, to deliver judgement on cases brought before it by Peter Obi (Labour Party) and Atiku Abubakar (PDP) against President Bola Tinubu (APC). Obi and Atiku are challenging the outcome of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal which affirmed Tinubu’s election on September 6.At the hearing on Monday, Atiku prayed the court to admit fresh evidence of forgery against Tinubu.At the court on Thursday, some protesters were seen chanting solidarity songs and holding placards, banners and other protest materials.

