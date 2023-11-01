BREAKING: President Tinubu threatens to sack underperforming ministers

He warned that ministers who do not deliver on their assignments and set targets would be sacked from the cabinet. The Nation reports that Tinubu made the statement while opening the 2023 cabinet retreat for ministers, presidential aides, permanent secretaries, and top government functionaries.

His words: “If you are performing, nothing to fear if you miss the objective we review; if you don’t perform, you leave us… Don’t be a clog in the wheel of Nigeria’s progress.”BREAKING: Appeal Court Sacks Former Benue Governor Suswam as Senator

