BREAKING: PDP National Woman Leader, Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe, Dies

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the death of its National Woman Leader, Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe.

In a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP described Effah-Attoe’s death as a “devastating loss.” “Our hearts bleed! Our party and nation have lost one of our best and brightest,” the statement said.

Effah-Attoe was a "dedicated teacher, politician, author, and fearless mobilizer who always stood for the truth, fought for justice, equity, and fairness, and gave her energy, passion, and resources in the pursuit of the rights of women in Nigeria," the PDP added.

The party also noted Effah-Attoe’s “tireless contributions alongside other PDP leaders in the effort to rebrand and strengthen our great party in the build-up to the 2023 general elections in line with the mission to rescue, rebuild, and redirect our nation from misrule.”

The PDP commiserated with Effah-Attoe's family, the people of Ikun in Biase Local Government Area of Cross River State, the academic community, the Cross River State Chapter of the PDP, and the people of Cross River State.

