BREAKING: PDP Governors Meet FCT Minister Nyesom Wike Behind Closed Doors [VIDEO]

The meeting is coming on the heels of reports of a rift between Governor Simi Fubara and his predecessor, who is currently Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).Both politicians have been in the news since the Rivers State House of Assembly began impeachment proceedings against the governor on Monday.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: PDP governors to meet Wike over Rivers crisis todayGovernors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will meet FCT minister Nyesom Wike today following the crisis rocking Rivers State.

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: PDP Governors meet, say Supreme Court judgement ends litigations on presidential pollThe governors also welcomed the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the Rivers crisis.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Fubara, Other PDP Governors Meet In AbujaThe agenda for the meeting suggests that the forthcoming governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo will top the discussions.

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: BREAKING: Wike vs Fubara: PDP governors gather in Abuja for emergency meetingPeoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors on Tuesday evening gathered in Abuja for an emergency meeting. It was gathered that the meeting was convened over the current crisis in Rivers State, where some members of the state house of assembly have initiated moves to impeach Sim Fubara, the governor elected on the platform of the PDP.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: BREAKING : PDP Govs, Wike to meet over Rivers crisisThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING : PDP Govs, Wike to meet over Rivers crisis

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: PDP governors express concern over appeal court’s sacking of Plateau lawmakers over pre-election mattersThe Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors' Forum has expressed deep concern over the recent judgments of the Court of Appeal nullifying the elections of lawmakers in Plateau State based on pre-election matters already addressed by the Supreme Court.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕