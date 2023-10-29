BREAKING: Ohinoyi of Ebiraland dies at 94

According to reports, the 94-year-old paramount king of Ebiraland passed away in the early hours of Sunday.It is reported that he passed away in a hospital in Abuja while undergoing treatment for an age-related illness.Before ascending the throne, he was a successful businessman who lived most parts of his life in Lagos.

