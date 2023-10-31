BREAKING: Nyesom Wike Breaks Silence on Crisis in Rivers State [VIDEO]

Wike’s comments come amid reports of a rift between him and his successor, Simi Fubara. The two men reportedly fell out less than six months after Fubara’s inauguration as Governor of Rivers State. The crisis came to a head on Monday when Fubara stormed the Rivers State House of Assembly complex with his loyalists to prevent lawmakers from carrying out impeachment proceedings against him.

Recall that Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, who is the chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, said earlier today that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has intervened to resolve the issue.JUST IN: Former APC spokesman asks President Tinubu to sack Wike

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: Ijaw National Congress warns Wike over feud with Gov Fubara, issues alert to Ijaws worldwideA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: Governor Fubara suspends N195bn ring road project in Rivers state initiated by WikeA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: BREAKING: Wike, Fubara meet at Aso Villa amid impeachment noticeThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: Wike, Fubara meet at Aso Villa amid impeachment notice

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: BREAKING: Wike, Fubara At Aso Villa Amid Rivers Gov Impeachment PlotBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: Rivers State Governor Fubara, FCT Minister Wike Meet at Presidential VillaA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

DAILYPOSTNGR: BREAKING: Rivers Crisis: Wike, Fubara meet in Aso Rock, shake handsEmbattled Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara and his estranged godfather, the incumbent Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyison Wike are currently in the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Both personalities were attracted to the Villa for the National Police Council meeting currently being presided over by President Bola Tinubu.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more ⮕