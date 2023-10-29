BREAKING: NLC to Storm Imo State in Protest Over Unpaid Salaries

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has vowed to mobilise its members to storm Imo State on Wednesday, November 1, to protest the state government’s alleged neglect of workers’ welfare.

NLC President Joe Ajaero, who made the disclosure at a press briefing in Abuja on Sunday, accused Governor Hope Uzodimma of refusing to implement previous agreements with the union, including the non-payment of 20 months’ salary arrears to workers.

Ajaero also alleged that the Imo State Government has been unjustly declaring workers and pensioners as ghost workers and refusing to pay their gratuities. According to Ajaero, approximately 10,000 pensioners have been wrongly labelled as ghost pensioners, resulting in over 22 months of unpaid pensions, while about 11,000 workers have been branded by the Imo State Government as ghost workers. headtopics.com

The NLC President also lamented the state government’s non-compliance with the national minimum wage, adding that Governor Uzodimma has refused to engage in social dialogue and collective bargaining to resolve the issues.BREAKING: Kogi First Class King, Dr. AbdulRahman Ado Ibrahim, is dead

