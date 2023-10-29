BREAKING: NLC To Storm Imo In ‘Full Force’ On November 1

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has said it will mobilise its members to storm Imo State on Wednesday, November 1.Briefing journalists at the Labour House on Sunday in Abuja, NLC President, Joe Ajaero, accused the Imo State Government of violating the rights of the Nigerian workers in the state.

Accusing Governor Hope Uzodimma of neglecting workers’ welfare, Ajaero lamented that many of them have died because of the alleged lack of payment of their salaries.

The NLC President also lamented the non-compliance with the national minimum wage by the state government, adding that Governor Uzodinma has resisted the use of social dialogue and collective bargaining to resolve the issues headtopics.com

