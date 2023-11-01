HEAD TOPICS

BREAKING: NLC President Joe Ajaero Arrested in Imo

NigeriaNewsdesk1 min.

A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

News Source

NIGERIANEWSDESK

Reports have it that the union leader was whisked away by heavily armed security personnel.Supreme Court postpones hearing on appeal seeking to sack Uzodimma as Imo governorJUST IN: Court of Appeal Affirms Victory of Hon. Francis Ejiroghene Waive

Nigeria Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENATIONNEWS: Imo NLC pulls out of strike over court orderThe Nation Newspaper Imo NLC pulls out of strike over court order
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Imo NLC drops strike plan over court orderThe Nation Newspaper Imo NLC drops strike plan over court order
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: BREAKING: ‘I Am Not Going Away’, Atiku Says After S’Court Verdict On TinubuBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online
Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: BREAKING: I won’t go away, says AtikuThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: I won't go away, says Atiku
Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: “Supreme Court has legalised forgery”A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper
Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: “The battle has just Begun” – PDP Chairman Reacts to Party’s Loss at Supreme CourtA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper
Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕