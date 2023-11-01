BREAKING: NLC President Ajaero Taken into Protective Custody

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, said in a statement that the police received a report that Ajaero had been attacked by a mob while trying to mobilise workers for a mega protest rally in Owerri.

“The Officer in Charge at the scene exercised his operational discretion by taking the NLC President into protective custody at the State Command Headquarters to ensure the protection of his life and that he was not lynched in the scuffle that followed,” Okoye said.

He added that Ajaero was later taken to the Police Medical Services in Owerri for medical attention and has been accorded adequate security cover to continue with his legitimate engagements. Okoye also said that the police are aware of a court injunction from the National Industrial Court of Nigeria barring the NLC from holding the intended protest rally in Owerri.

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Police Command, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, psc (+), therefore urges all concerned parties to ensure compliance with the Court directives to avoid jeopardizing the current security arrangements on Owerri and other parts of Imo State, even as the State gears up for the forthcoming electioneering process on 11th November 2023,” he said.

The NLC has not yet commented on the police’s statement. However, prior to the statement, it said the arrest of the NLC president would further embolden them to continue with the strike action.

