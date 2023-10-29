BREAKING: Nigeria still crawling, I am determined to change the narrative

Tinubu, who played host to the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz at the Presidential Villa Abuja on Sunday, also commented on the Supreme Court judgement which affirmed his election as President, saying the court verdict has put paid to needless distraction from his political opponents. 'I know Germany has advanced a lot in protecting the environment and modernising energy to meet the 21st century needs both of the world and Europe in particular.

He reminded Scholz that Nigeria was also the largest economy in Africa which is equally blessed with good environment, time of weather and mineral resources. 'Our hydrocarbon industry is still fledging environmentally while we are moving towards the transition energy source. 'You are very welcome with your delegation to partner with us in terms of education, power, mineral resources and all the other opportunities. We have gone a long way to bring about security of our people.

Friday Sermon: Palestine: The land of one of Islam’s three most holy mosques, By Murtadha GusauPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

In Jigawa, there’s only one doctor to 21,000 residents, NMA lamentsPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

BREAKING: “Nigeria Sliding Towards Dictatorship” – Labour Party Slams Supreme Court JudgmentA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

“Attempted Heist of Historic Proportions” – Ex-President Buhari Reacts to Nigeria’s Victory against P&IDA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World NewsThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Supreme Court judgement: Nigeria will work under Tinubu – Niger Delta leader, AsonjaA Niger Delta Leader, Chief Idowu Asonja has described the Supreme Court judgment validating the election of President Bola Tinubu as the necessary tonic for the President to turn things around in the country. He declared that 'Nigeria will surely work under President Tinubu. Read more ⮕