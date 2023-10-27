BREAKING: “Nigeria Sliding Towards Dictatorship” – Labour Party Slams Supreme Court Judgment

The Labour Party, through its National Chairman Julius Abure, has condemned the Supreme Court’s verdict upholding the election of Bola Tinubu as president, calling it a “shredding of the sacred fabric of justice and good conscience.”
Abure said that the apex court’s decision was a clear sign that Nigeria is “sliding towards dictatorship,” with the executive branch hijacking both the judiciary and the legislature. He also warned that the government may be planning to persecute and harass Labour Party leaders, including himself and Presidential candidate Peter Obi, in order to suppress the party and its goal of a new Nigeria.
Despite the setback, Abure urged Labour Party members and supporters to remain vigilant and continue to fight for a better future. He also called on the international community to stand with Nigerians in their struggle for democracy. headtopics.com
“Though we are paying a huge price to achieve a Nigeria of our desire, we are hopeful that we will get to our destination someday,” he said. “A new Nigeria is still possible.” The Supreme Court, early in the day, dismissed all petitions filed against the election of Bola Tinubu as President, upholding his victory in the February 25th election.
The court held that the petitioners, Atiku Abubakar, who is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi, failed to prove their allegations of electoral irregularities and non-compliance with the Electoral Act. headtopics.com