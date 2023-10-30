BREAKING: Nigeria Bigger Loser, not Me – Atiku Declares

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said that Nigeria is the bigger loser of the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the election of President Bola Tinubu.

In a press conference on Monday, Atiku said that the court’s decision implies that “crime is good and should be rewarded.” “If the Supreme Court says that it is okay for the president to forge his certificates, then what does that say about the future of our country?” Atiku asked.Atiku also criticised the Supreme Court for refusing to consider the academic records of President Tinubu, which Atiku had sought to tender as fresh evidence.

“The Supreme Court’s decision to refuse to consider the evidence is a travesty of justice,” Atiku said.Atiku’s comments come after the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed his appeal challenging the results of the February presidential election.Jubilation as ASUU donates foodstuff to displaced persons in Katsina headtopics.com

In Jigawa, there’s only one doctor to 21,000 residents, NMA lamentsPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Dattijo, public opinion and the rumble in Supreme Court’s jungle, By Festus AdedayoPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

African tales in engineering the courts, By Chidi Anselm OdinkaluPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

Article of Faith: Rejoice in the Lord always (2), By Femi AribisalaPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

That Abraham’s children may live together in peace, By Wole OlaoyePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕

A matter of principle, By Muhammadu BuhariPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria Read more ⮕