BREAKING: Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Rejects Governor Yahaya Bello’s Congratulation Message [VIDEO]

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations come after Bello congratulated her on her victory following the dismissal of an appeal by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Abubakar Ohere. The state Election Petitions Tribunal, in September, had declared Akpoti-Uduaghan winner of the Kogi Central Senatorial election, PUNCH reports. It also invalidated the victory of Ohere.

The tribunal chairman, Justice K. A. Orjiako, delivered the unanimous judgment of the three-person panel, revealing that Ohere’s results were inflated in nine polling units in the Ajaokuta Local Government Area.JUST IN: Former APC spokesman asks President Tinubu to sack Wike

In a surprising turn of events, the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has said he accepts the verdict of the Appeal Court, which upheld the election of Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan as the duly elected Senatorial candidate of her constituency. Akpoti-Uduaghan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hails from Kogi Central Senatorial District.

