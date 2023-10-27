BREAKING: Naira Appreciates Sharply Against Dollar in P2P Market

The naira appreciated sharply against the dollar in the peer-to-peer (P2P) market on Friday, gaining N166 in a span of hours, as currency traders re-evaluated their strategies.Analysts attributed the gains to a number of factors, including a lack of buyers at higher levels, expectations of improved liquidity in the foreign exchange market, and a crackdown on illegal currency trading activities by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Finance Minister Wale Edun had announced that the country was set to receive $10 billion in foreign currency inflows over the next several weeks, which is expected to boost liquidity in the FX market. He also revealed that President Tinubu had signed two executive orders permitting the issuance of domestic financial instruments denominated in foreign currencies and the transfer of all cash outside the banking system into banks.

“The impression among traders especially speculators is that the exchange rate could gain against the dollar in the coming days and as such no avoid losing their shirts, they have to sell lower,” said one analyst.CAN reveals next line of action after Supreme Court’s judgement headtopics.com

Read more:

NigeriaNewsdesk »

Mohbad did not want Naira Marley, Sam Larry to kill meAbosede, the mother the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, on Wednesday, told the Coroner’s Inquest that her son was shielding her from being killed by former label boss, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley and his ally, Sam Larry. According to her, Naira Marley constantly harassed Mohbad and the singer lived in fear. Read more ⮕

Access Bank gifts millions of naira on customersThe Nation Newspaper Access Bank gifts millions of naira on customers Read more ⮕

Court adjourns multi-billion naira debt dispute to December 11The Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Naira falls to N1, 290/$ in parallel market, slides to N847 in NAFEMThe free fall of the Naira continued yesterday as it fell to N1, 290 to $1 in Abuja and other markets. Read more ⮕

My son protected me from getting killed by Naira MarleyCoroner’s Inquest, mother of the late singer Mohbad, revealed that her son shielded her from any harm by his former label boss, Naira Marley Read more ⮕

Naira Marley to sue K-Solo for defamation of character over Mohbad’s deathSinger Afeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has threatened lawsuits against Nigerian record producer, Solomon Oyeniyi a.k.a K-Solo. DAILY POST reports that the record producer had in September accused Naira Marley of having a hand in the tragic death of his former signee, Mohbad. Read more ⮕