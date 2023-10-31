BREAKING: Many injured, scores arrested as police repel attack on Speaker’s residence

The youths were first seen occupying the entrance to the building but later tried to pull down the gate and gain forceful entry into the compound. He threatened the youths would burn down the house if he failed to vacate the residence within two hours.According to him: “Greatest Rivers youths, we are here because the former Speaker, Martins Amaewhule has been impeached. We are here as Rivers youths to tell him to vacate his official residence because he has been impeached.

While trying to stop them from possibly burning the house, the police operatives were said to have shot at different directions leading to stampede that injured many of them. Since the impeachment process against Fubara commenced on Monday, youths mainly from the Ijaw extraction, have been occupying the main gate of the Rivers Government House in Port Harcourt.

He said the aggrieved youths only went there on a peaceful protest and condemned the decision of security agents to fire at them. He said one of the youths and Chairman, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Rivers State chapter, Chijioke Ihunwo and many others were arrested and thrown into a cell.

“We demand the unconditional release of the chairman of Rivers state youth council and the numerous Ijaw youths that are being arrested and detained unlawfully. Peaceful protests are backed by law, and anybody who is bent on usurping the will of the people will be resisted by the people.

“The IYC calls on the federal government to step in immediately before the outcome destrupt the economy of the state and by extension the nation. We can not afford this level of civil criminality in a democratic system”.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDIANNIGERIA: Crisis in Rivers as Assembly splits, gets two speakers, moves to impeach FubaraThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: NLC Threatens Boycott Of Meeting With FG If Labour Minister AttendsBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Moroccans Rally For Gaza Ceasefire, Against Israel TiesBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: Tinubu Should Sign Executive Order On Unexplained Wealth, Says NdumeBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: NASS SUVs: Buying Vehicles For Civil, Public Servants Not A New ThingBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: German Chancellor Rues Coups In Africa, Hopes It Does Not Become A TrendBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕