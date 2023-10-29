BREAKING: Kogi First Class King, Dr. AbdulRahman Ado Ibrahim, is dead

The paramount ruler of Ebiraland, the Ohinoyi, Dr. AbdulRahman Ado Ibrahim, has died at the age of 94.

Dr. Ado Ibrahim, born on February 7, 1929, was the fourth traditional ruler and the current Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, a traditional state headquartered in Okene, Kogi State.

