BREAKING: Kidnappers murder former Benue LG chairman, bury him while negotiating ransom with family

A family source who confirmed the news, said the kidnappers had communicated Erukaa's passing to his family, and said they have since buried him. According to the source, 'One of the abductors informed a member of the family that Erukaa died while in captivity and had been buried.

” It was gathered that the abductors had initially demanded a sum of N12 million ransom for his release. “They subsequently reduced their demand to N5 million, but tragically, his life was taken before the ransom could be paid,” the source added. As of the time of filing this report, the police spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene, has not responded to calls to confirm the development. More to come.

