BREAKING: Judiciary has become lost hope of common man, says Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, has rejected the judgment of the supreme court that affirmed the election of President Bola Tinubu.

Abubakar, who was the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, is currently addressing a press conference in Abuja. Speaking on the verdict of the supreme court, Abubakar criticised the electoral body and the judiciary for defending "illegality".

