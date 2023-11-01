BREAKING: Joe Ajaero Abducted By Imo Governor Uzodinma, Police Commissioner

Ajaero was reportedly whisked away by armed security personnel after arriving in Imo State for a protest against unpaid workers’ salaries and gratuities by the Imo State Government.The Government of Imo State has continued to use the instrument of violence and intimidation against trade unions and their leadership in the state.

“These thugs were later to unleash mayhem on the few workers who had already gathered smashing car windscreens, delivering matchet cuts on some, stabbing many, and inflicting all manners of injuries on the workers. GSM handsets were snatched, Laptops taken away and Monies were forcefully taken away by the hoodlums.

“The Police in the usual manner accompanied by thugs led by the Special Assistant to the Governor of Imo state on Special Duties: Mr. Chinasa Nwaneri leading others like Tapey and Madoka descended on the President of the Congress after overpowering the few workers who were left after the initial battering, inflicted heavy injuries and big blows to his head and body and kicking him in the process while dragging him on the ground while the Police supervised the mayhem.

“This is mind boggling and unacceptable in sane societies. The use of violence against innocent citizens especially against trade union leaders by the State has unfortunately become the norm. It is a new normal that may cause our nation dearly if people are allowed to get away with such violence and bloodletting.

“We call on Nigerian workers, wherever they may be; in the respective industrial Unions; the state Councils and the Branches to be on alert for an immediate nationwide action if by the end of today, the President of the Congress is not released. We cannot be at work while our President is in the gulag and we cannot be at peace when the Government of Imo state continues to disrespect workers and treat them with utter disdain.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: NLC President Joe Ajaero Arrested in ImoA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: BREAKING: NLC president Joe Ajaero arrested in ImoThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: NLC president Joe Ajaero arrested in Imo

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: NLC President Joe Ajaero Arrested In ImoBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

LEADERSHIPNGA: JUST-IN: Police Arrest NLC President Ajaero Over Planned Protest In ImoPresident of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has been arrested by security operatives in Owerri, the Imo state capital on Wednesday.

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: NLC: All you need to know about Ajaero’s arrest, protest in ImoOne person is feared dead as security agents whisked away the President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero at the ongoing protest in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: NURTW to Ajaero: don’t involve us in your dispute with Fed GovtThe Nation Newspaper NURTW to Ajaero: don’t involve us in your dispute with Fed Govt

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕