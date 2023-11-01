BREAKING: Imo Protest: NLC president Ajaero hospitalised, rushed to Owerri FMC

“Thoroughly brutalized, his right eye at the time of contact was completely shut. Ajaero was beaten up blindfolded and taken to an unknown destination where more brutalisation took place, sometimes with bottles. His phones, money, and other personal effects were taken off him and have not been returned to him.”

