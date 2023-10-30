BREAKING: I won’t go away, says Atiku

in the last general election, Atiku Abubakar, has declared that he was not in any hurry to quit partisan politics.

Atiku, who spoke on Monday at the Abuja national secretariat of the PDP, said, “I won’t go away. If you think I will go away, forget it.” He made the statement in an apparent reference to his political future and the pursuit of his age-long presidential ambition, which might resume in the next election cycle in 2027. He will be 81 years old by then.

The PDP candidate insisted that he won the February 25 presidential election, saying that “history will vindicate me”, adding, “what the Supreme Court did by its judgment, was to say that crime is good and should be rewarded.”The Supreme Court had on Thursday, October 26, dismissed the appeal filed by Atiku and the PDP for lack of merit. headtopics.com

