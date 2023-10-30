BREAKING: I have absolute confidence in my Chief of Staff

President Tinubu, who spoke just before the commencement of the week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting inside the Council Chambers, State House, also set the ground rules for the attendance of the meeting.

The president spoke to issues he had observed and had not been comfortable with, including unauthorized persons gaining access into the Council Chambers of the State House. He said: “First of all, let me reiterate to all of you the fact that a lot of stories are going around about what is happening. I’ve told everyone in this country that I can make mistakes, they’re bound to air them out and correct them.

“Perfection is that of God Almighty. I have absolute confidence in the integrity of my Chief of Staff. All campaigns of calumny and insinuations should stop, the buck stops here.Atiku fails to congratulate Tinubu, says history will vindicate him headtopics.com

“If I make a mistake I’m ready to own up to it and we’re all joining hands to fight corruption and we want to enforce the law along with you.” Meanwhile, the Council gave a minute of silence for a former member of FEC and one-time Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Alhaji Adamu Fika, who died last week at the age of 90 years.

The Council is in progress with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume; Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan; Chief of Staff to the President, Honourable Gbajabiamila; National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; and virtually all the ministers, in attendance. headtopics.com

Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!