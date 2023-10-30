BREAKING: I have absolute confidence in Gbaja as my chief of staff, says Tinubu⁣

President Bola Tinubu says he has absolute confidence in the integrity of Femi Gbajabiamila, his chief of staff.

Tinubu spoke before the commencement of the weekly federal executive council (FEC) meeting at the presidential villa in Abuja. ⁣ Of late, there have been claims that Gbajabiamilia is battling a crisis of integrity and allegations that he is trading “appointments to the highest bidder”.

Commenting on the allegations on Monday, Tinubu said: “I have absolute confidence in my Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila. ⁣“So, all campaign of calumny, the buck stops here. If I make mistakes, I’ll own up to them.⁣ headtopics.com

"Like everyone in the country, I make mistakes. And when I make mistakes, I iron them out and correct them. Perfection is of God Almighty."

