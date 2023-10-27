BREAKING: Former CBN Governor Emefiele picked up by EFCC after being released by DSS [DETAILS]

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, was reportedly released from custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday night but was immediately picked up by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC),According to a top security source, the Presidency directed the EFCC to take over the case.

Emefiele was arrested by the DSS in June, on the same day he was suspended from office by President Bola Tinubu. The former CBN governor is facing allegations of terrorism financing and fraud. The former CBN governor was set to be released from detention by the DSS after entering into a plea bargain with the federal government.

The non-prosecution plea bargain for Emefiele was premised upon the former governor’s willingness to return N50 billion, which he allegedly stole. Emefiele’s arraignment was said to have been stalled because the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), was awaiting Tinubu’s approval for it after signing the non-prosecution plea bargain, given that the president was out of the country at the time.The exclusive deal has been finalised awaiting Tinubu’s order. headtopics.com

Recall that the DSS released Abdulrasheed Bawa, the former chairman of the EFCC, on Wednesday night. He had been detained by the secret police for 134 days without trial. Bawa was arrested and detained by the DSS on June 14, 2023, following an invite. The invite followed allegations of abuse of office shortly after he was suspended by President Tinubu.

