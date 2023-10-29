BREAKING: Fire Guts Rivers State Assembly Complex Amid Plot to Impeach Governor Fubara [VIDEO]

A fire broke out at the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex on Sunday night, just hours after rumours of an impending impeachment procedure against the state Governor Sim Fubara began to circulate.

The fire started at about 10 p.m. and was taken out. Security agents from the nearby Command of the Rivers Police stormed the complex, and a fire truck was seen on the grounds of the facility.It is unclear if the fire is connected with the political imbroglio, but there are rumours of a rift between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

Reports indicate that there may be a plot to impeach the governor, with some youths reportedly mobilising against such a plan.

