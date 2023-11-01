BREAKING: Fire Guts Ladipo Plank Market, Destroys Goods Worth Millions

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, who confirmed the incident on Wednesday morning, said there was no report of any loss of life.
“The agency responded to distress calls and arrived at the scene to discover that the plank market was being gutted by fire,” Oke-Osanyitolu said. “Fortunately, there is no loss of life. However, goods and property yet to be enumerated have been destroyed due to the inferno.”
The cause of the fire could not be ascertained at the time, but eyewitnesses said it started around 12:30 a.m. in the main market. LASEMA, the Lagos State Fire Service, and the Federal Fire Service, as of 6 a.m., were still battling to put out the raging fire while the rescue operation continued.
