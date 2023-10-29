BREAKING: Ex-LG Chairman Elder Washima Erukaa Killed by Abductors in Benue

Elder Washima Erukaa, a former chairman of Katsina Ala and Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State, has been reportedly killed by his abductors.

Erukaa was abducted on September 23rd at his residence in Zakibiam. His abductors initially demanded a ransom of N12 million but later reduced it to N5 million.One of the abductors informed a member of the family that Erukaa died since, and they buried him so they will not deceive us into paying ransomThe Police in Benue have yet to confirm Erukaa’s death as of press time.

