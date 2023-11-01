BREAKING: EFCC halts arbitrary seizure of passports, reviews bail conditions for suspects

The anti-graft commission has also reviewed bail terms and directed staff to ask for reasonable and practicable bail conditions from suspects and their sureties.1) Demand for international passports of suspects would henceforth be exercised with discretion, depending on the nature of the case, personality, and country of residence of the suspect.

The reforms were introduced by the recently appointed Executive Chairman of the commission, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, as part of moves to change the face of the organisation.

