BREAKING: Dozens of protesters storm National Assembly, demand Tinubu minister’s sack [PHOTOS]

They called on the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to exert his influence on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure Matawalle is sacked with immediate effect. In a petition read during the protest, Momoh said, ”…For a Senate that has since inauguration, been preaching anti-corruption and socioeconomic hygiene, allowing a man of questionable character like Bello Matawalle pass your screening without you doing anything to remedy it when the facts are out is a direct mockery of your avowed legislative objectives.
“A defence portfolio to an inefficient and corrupt leader who allegedly romanced bandits was perhaps one of the biggest mistakes of this administration, but it can be corrected with the Senate giving a voice in that direction.
“We are afraid this might be replicated in the Ministry of Defence at the detriment of our patriotic Military. Governor Dauda Lawal had to fight to recover those vehicles and save the impoverished people of Zamfara State from further depleting their meagre resources in the purchase of new vehicles when they already had many, but which were stolen.
On Friday, October 20, 2023, he spuriously denied the allegation of embezzling billions of Naira through the Zamfara Cargo Airport project; a development that pushed the State Government to reel out evidence backing the allegations.
“If a barefaced liar like Matawelle is allowed to remain in power as the Minister of Defence or in any other capacity, the funds meant for fighting insecurity and indeed protecting our territorial integrity will not only be embezzled but end up in the hands of bandits and terrorists with no sense of accountability.
