BREAKING: Crisis Rocks Rivers Assembly As Lawmakers Impeach Majority Leader

This is even as Governor Siminalayi Fubara has reportedly sacked his Chief of Staff, Hon. Chidi Amadi.

Amadi is a former chairman of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Obio/Akpor local government area of the state. LEADERSHIP gathered that members of the State House of Assembly commenced siting before 7:00am even though security operatives restricted both human and vehicular movements within the Assembly complex and the entire stretch of Moscow Road in Port Harcourt where the Assembly is located.The plenary sitting, which was presided over by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule, had 23 members in attendance.

The protests by both opposing groups forced Policemen to fire teargas canisters and some gunshots into the air to disperse them, leading to pandemonium in the area.

