BREAKING: Court Restrains Rivers State Assembly From Impeaching Governor Fubara [PHOTOS]

The order was granted following a motion ex parte filed by Governor Fubara’s lawyer, Damian Okoro (SAN). In the motion, Fubara asked the court to restrain the Assembly, its Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, Deputy Speaker Dumle Maol, Clerk of the House, and Chief Judge of the State, Justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi, from taking any steps to impeach him pending the determination of the substantive suit.

Presiding Judge Justice Ben Whyte granted the order and adjourned the matter to November 14, 2023, for hearing of the motion on notice. Recall that on Monday, the Rivers State Assembly initiated impeachment proceedings against the governor. This follows a rift between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

